Post-Acute COVID Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS): Biomarkers Uncovered

New study links PACVS to the vaccine-induced Spike protein, uncovering autoimmune dysregulation and chronic, persistent symptoms.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH Dec 17, 2024

The study titled, Autoantibodies Targeting G-Protein-Coupled Receptors and RAS-Related Molecules in Post-Acute COVID Vaccination Syndrome: A Retrospective Case Series Study, was just published in the journal Biomedicines: