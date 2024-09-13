NOT TOO SWIFT - Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris after debate with Trump

Swift said she is voting for Harris 'because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them'

https://nationalpost.com/news/taylor-swift-endorses-kamala-harris

NOT TOO SWIFT - Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris, demonstrating that she is an unscientific fool who believes in woke fairy tales.

The Dems two core platforms are the Climate and Covid frauds that have killed millions, injured billions and caused great human suffering. Intelligent, ethical people do not support these woke scams.

First, this comment is not about Ms. Swift’s intelligence, her music or her looks, on which I have no opinions. This comment is all about her destructive politics.

In supporting Kamala Harris, Ms Swift is supporting a criminal extreme-left regime that is hell-bent upon the destruction of America through uncontrolled immigration, woke Carbon-Tax energy policies, oppressive control of the people through pandemic scams and wild overspending and hyperinflation.