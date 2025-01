MY COMMENT

ED DOWD IS USING THE “TOTAL EXCESS DEATHS ANALYSIS” THAT WAS INDEPENDENTLY PIONEERED BY DENIS RANCOURT AND ME TO ASSESS COVID-19 “VACCINE” DEATHS, STARTING IN ~FEB2022.

SINCE ~ALL THE COVID-19 MEDICAL DATA WAS DELIBERATELY CORRUPTED BY THE MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENT, TOTAL EXCESS DEATHS IS ONE OF THE FEW WAYS TO FIND RELIABLE, ACCURATE COVID “VACCINE” HARM DATA.