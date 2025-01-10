Share this postAllan’s NewsletterNEWS: Moderna and CDC Fast-Track Bird Flu mRNA Vaccine For Human Use After Ferret TrialsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNEWS: Moderna and CDC Fast-Track Bird Flu mRNA Vaccine For Human Use After Ferret TrialsAFTER THE COVID-19 SCAM, WILL THE MAJORITY OF HUMANITY BE SUCKERED AGAIN? THERE WAS NO REAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC - IT WAS 100% SCAM TO SELL THE (TOXIC) VACCINES.Allan MacRaeJan 10, 2025∙ Paid1Share this postAllan’s NewsletterNEWS: Moderna and CDC Fast-Track Bird Flu mRNA Vaccine For Human Use After Ferret TrialsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareNEWS: Moderna and CDC Fast-Track Bird Flu mRNA Vaccine For Human Use After Ferret TrialsThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in