My friend Dr William Makis is one of the most ethical and accomplished cancer specialists in North America. I completely trust him and I believe his statements in this article are true and accurate. So the question remains:

Why did UCP Premier Jason Kenney, and now UCP Premier Danielle Smith, leave in place a cabal of utterly corrupt, incompetent NDP shills to pillage Alberta Health Services and misappropriate millions of dollars for personal use? There must be a reason for this debacle. Is everyone on the take?

Danielle, your job is obvious: Fire all the NDP criminals at AHS, appoint competent physicians like Dr Makis to supervise Alberta health care and cancer treatment, and rehire all the health care workers who were illegally dismissed by criminals because they refused the toxic Covid-19 injections. In short, UNDO all the criminal malfeasance sponsored by these NDP shills in the past ~decade.

Danielle, like Jason Kenney you have been a marvel of useless inactivity. All tough talk but no action. Get off your ass and do your job!

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces opening of Alberta's new $1.6 billion Calgary Cancer Centre - but what is the real story? Will Cancer care improve? No.