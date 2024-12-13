Patient Led Research Organization Fails to Cite Applications of Ivermectin, Colchicine, Hydroxychloroquine, and McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH Dec 13, 2024

READ IN APP

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Just as the public was misled during the acute phase of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak with Medscape newsletters to doctors indicating no outpatient treatments were working, a similar dismal message hit the inboxes of America’s physicians in an article by Tinker Ready on long-COVID.

The article quotes patient advocate Charlie McCone who leads The Patient-Led Research Collaborative: