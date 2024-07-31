Thank you Peter,

I am re-posting your article on my Substack.

Nobody should trust the politicians or the medical establishment - ever!

Mass-murdering rats!

No person or group could innocently be this wrong for this long - they know what they did, and they continue to do so, pushing the toxic Covid-19 injections.

I warned everyone on 21Mar2020 that the Covid-19 Lockdowns were wrong - harmful and ineffective!. Six months later world experts published their ~identical Great Barrington Declaration.

I notified every Alberta MLA and many more politicians and media on 8Jan2021 that the Covid-19 "vaccines" were high-risk/low-reward and should not be deployed. Nobody listened.

I did not know at that time that the Covid-19 "vaccines" were highly toxic. That reality became apparent starting in 2021, as all-cause total deaths soared with the introduction of these injections.

The death toll from these toxic Covid-19 injections is now:

~15,000 Albertans

~150,000 Canadians

~1.6 milion Americans

~20 million in the Western countries where we have good data

And maybe double that to include India, China , Russia etc.

And these vax-deaths are increasing at ~30% per year.

We have now lost more Canadians and Americans to the toxic Covid-19 injections that we lost in ALL our wars, back to the 1500's.

I want Justice for these vax-murdereres.

My pronouns are Nuremberg/2.0 !

Best, Allan MacRae, Calgary

PETER HALLIGAN JUL 31, 2024

Not content with being an accessory to murder of tens of millions and the battery assault of billions from inflicting C19 modified mRNA gene altering injections mass murderer Tedros is at it again – seeking to promote the FAILED mRNA platform for H5N1 injections.

Note he acts like the Pope – he issues edicts from his altar at the Cult of Moloch in his brand spanking new billion dollar WHO HQ in Geneva, Switzerland – a veritable cathedral of the Cult.

From here:

“The globalist World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on the governments of sovereign nations to begin preparing for mass mRNA vaccinations to supposedly tackle “bird flu.”

Remember Tedros is not a doctor and has no medical qualifications. Neither is he an epidemiologist or a vaccinologist or an immunologist or any other kind of “gist” – maybe poltergist (sic). He is a quack recommending technology that he understands nothing abut – modified mRNA gene altering technology.

“The vaccination campaign aims to develop mRNA injections for the H5N1 strain, according to the WHO.”

Not the “traditional” vaccines from CSL – which the EU recently purchased (40 million doses) – mRNA injections – as if that is the only possible prophylactic treatment!

No question where he thinks the most grift and corruption is going to come from.

He simply does not understand that those people he calls “anti-vaxxers” are actually pro-health – people simply do not want badly made, contaminated, adulterated gene altering concoction injected into their bodies!

NOBODY WANTS THE STEENKING VACCINES1

It will take years to regain the trust of people who have had their loved ones butchered and maimed by the corruption that lies in the hearts and minds of the WHO. the UN, the WEF and regulatory agencies around the world.

Onwards!!!

