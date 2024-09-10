Liberals hire Mark Carney to head party's economic 'task force' ahead of election

The news came as the Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C.

by Catherine Lévesque Published Sep 09, 2024

https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/mark-carney-to-serve-as-chair-of-trudeaus-task-force-on-economic-growth

OTTAWA — Former central banker and rumoured leadership contender Mark Carney will serve as chair of a Liberal party task force on economic growth, the party announced in a press release on Monday. Carney, who served as governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, will “help the Liberal Party of Canada develop and shape ideas for the next phase of Canada’s strategy for near- and longer-term economic growth and productivity,” reads the press release.

HUGE PROBLEM!

Mark Carney is a doctrinaire leftist of limited abilities who never accomplished anything of significant value in his career. Like so many leftie insiders, he has been promoted far above his competence. He is ignorant on scientific matters, and apparently believes that science is whatever has been repeated to him many times - hence his strong support for the Global Warming / Climate Change fraud.

When Carney was head of the Bank of Canada, he received much unearned credit for the strong performance of the Canadian economy - but he contributed nothing to that strength. In fact, his current support for the Carbon Tax would have sabotaged our prosperity.