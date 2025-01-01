I FULLY AGREE WITH DR ROBERT MALONE’S ASSESSMENT IN HIS FOLLOWING ESSAY.

EXCERPT

What is happening now with "bird flu" is another psyops campaign being conducted by the administrative/deep state, apparently in partnership with Pharma, against the American people. They know and we know that the "vaccines" being produced will be somewhat ineffective, as all flu "vaccines" are. The government is chasing a rapidly evolving RNA virus with a syringe, just like they did with HIV and C-19.

Generally, the currently circulating avian influenza strain in the US does not include any cases of human-to-human transmission. And the current mortality, with over 60 cases identified, is 0%. NOT 50%.

All the while they are getting prepared to roll out masks, lock-downs, quarantines, etc.

All the while getting ready to roll out mRNA vaccines for poultry and livestock, as well as for all of us.