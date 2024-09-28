My Comment:

First Florida, and now Japan have admitted that the Covid-19 mRNA “vaccines” were toxic and ineffective. Japan correctly states these injections are killing multitudes of people worldwide.

I warned you in an open letter I sent to all Alberta MLA’s 3 1/2 years ago (8Jan2021).

When will the Alberta authorities finally speak the truth on this subject?

Every day that they continue their “BIG COVID LIE” causes further erosion of their waning credibility. The only groups with less credibility are the Liberals and NDP, who lie about everything.

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

Japan Warns COVID Vaccines Causing Global Population Collapse

Dr. William Makis MD Sep 24, 2024

VIDEO: https://makismd.substack.com/p/video-japan-warns-covid-vaccines