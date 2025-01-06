IVERMECTIN Testimonial - Incredible story from a 36 year old mom of 4 with Pancreatic Cancer (possibly Turbo Cancer), whose case was botched by Oncologists, she took Ivermectin and is now Cancer Free!
HOW LONG WILL THE COVID-CRIMINALS IN OUR GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH AGENCIES CONTINUE TO BAN IVERMECTIN - THE NEW MIRACLE CURE FOR CANCERS?
IVERMECTIN Testimonial - Incredible story from a 36 year old mom of 4 with Pancreatic Cancer (possibly Turbo Cancer), whose case was botched by Oncologists, she took Ivermectin and is now Cancer Free!
Dr. William Makis MD Jan 06, 2025
https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-testimonial-incredible?