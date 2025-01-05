Share this postAllan’s NewsletterIVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Multiple Myeloma patient has full recovery after 5 monthsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Multiple Myeloma patient has full recovery after 5 monthsMORE PROMISING EVIDENCE OF A NEW CURE FOR CANCERS. HOWEVER, CORRUPT BIG PHARMA AND MEDICAL AUTHORITIES CONTINUE TO SUPPRESS THIS WONDERFUL NEWS.Allan MacRaeJan 05, 2025∙ Paid3Share this postAllan’s NewsletterIVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Multiple Myeloma patient has full recovery after 5 monthsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareIVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Multiple Myeloma patient has full recovery after 5 monthsThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in