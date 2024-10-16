International Crisis Summit 5 - Day 1-21. Dr William Makis

Watch this very important video by my friend Dr William Makis, describing the huge increase in deaths and serious injuries caused by the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines”.

Dr Makis 18-minute Video:

It has been obvious for years that most world politicians and health authorities must have been aware that the Covid-19 flu was not fatal, except to the very elderly and infirm, and the Covid-19 “vaccines” were toxic and deadly. Nevertheless, they persisted in their mandatory Covid-19 Lockdowns and deadly Vaccination Mandates, and thus have collaborated with the depopulation agenda of the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum.

The death toll from the toxic Covid-19 vaccines now totals ~40 million worldwide, hundreds of millions more are vaccine-injured and those severe harms are continuing and may be accelerating. Canada and the USA have now lost more citizens to the toxic Covid-19 vaccines than we lost in all our wars, dating back to the 1500’s.

Still, our politicians and health authorities continue to deny this reality, and deliberately “act dumb” on the subject, instead of taking the necessary steps to ban the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines’ and bring the criminals who perpetuated this mass-murder to Justice.

In 1945-46, the Nuremberg Tribunals tried, convicted and executed many Nazi war criminals for similar heinous crimes. We need Justice now! We need Nuremberg 2.0 to bring these mass-murderers to Justice.

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary