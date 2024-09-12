Parents shoud pre-decease their children.

Now the grand plan of the universe is undone.

No father should have to mourn his daughter.

No mother should have to mourn her son.

- Allan Malcolm MacRae, 2006

IN MEMORIAM

MEREDITH EWART

June 25, 1972 - September 11, 2001



PETER FEIDELBERG

April 6, 1967 - September 11, 2001



Twenty-three years have passed since that horrendous day we all know now as 9/11. Upwards of 3000 persons perished in this cruel and despicable act of terrorism, including our beautiful daughter and sister, Meredith and her loving husband, Peter. No one can prepare for such a calamity. Life goes on, but the sorrow lingers particularly on anniversaries such as today. Dad (Bob), Mom (Cathy), and Sister (Jennifer).

