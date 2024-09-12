IN MEMORIAM: MEREDITH EWART and PETER FEIDELBERG, September 11, 2001
Our families were friends for four generations; Meredith used to babysit my brother's children. Meredith and Peter worked on the upper floors of the World Trade Center.
Parents shoud pre-decease their children.
Now the grand plan of the universe is undone.
No father should have to mourn his daughter.
No mother should have to mourn her son.
- Allan Malcolm MacRae, 2006
IN MEMORIAM
MEREDITH EWART
June 25, 1972 - September 11, 2001
PETER FEIDELBERG
April 6, 1967 - September 11, 2001
Twenty-three years have passed since that horrendous day we all know now as 9/11. Upwards of 3000 persons perished in this cruel and despicable act of terrorism, including our beautiful daughter and sister, Meredith and her loving husband, Peter. No one can prepare for such a calamity. Life goes on, but the sorrow lingers particularly on anniversaries such as today. Dad (Bob), Mom (Cathy), and Sister (Jennifer).
https://montrealgazette.remembering.ca/obituary/meredith-peter-ewart-feidelberg-1083226180