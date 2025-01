MY COMMENTS:

COVID-19 WAS TRUMP'S GREATEST FAILURE. HE WAS 100% CONNED BY FAUCI ET AL. ~2 MILLION AMERICAN DEATHS WERE CAUSED BY THE TOXIC COVID-19 “VACCINES”. TRUMP SHOULD STEP BACK AND LET RFK Jr CLEAN UP THE MESS.

TRUMP CONTINUES TO BE A BULLY AND A DOLT IN HIS TREATMENT OF CANADA AND OTHER USA NEIGHBOURS. COOPERATION IS KEY, NOT CONFRONTATION!

THE USA NEEDS OUR ENERGY AND THEY NEED OUR FRESH WATER - NEITHER SIDE CAN AFFORD MORE HUGE, NEEDLESS LOSSES AFTER THE COVID-19 DEBACLE.