For now, subscribe to the Substack of Dr William Makis and support him in his fight against the uber-uber-corrupt authorities at Alberta Health Services. Dr Makis and I have agreed since Day 1 on the material facts of the Covid-19 fraud. Dr Makis needs and deserves your strong support.

Facts:

There never was a Covid-19 pandemic, as proved by the lack of Excess Deaths in many counties in 2020. Excess Deaths increased sharply in early 2021 with the introduction of the Covid-19 “vaccines” and have now killed tens of millions of people and have vax-injured billions more.

A huge side-benefit of this Covid-19 debacle was the discovery that Ivermectin and associated anti-parasitics appear to be powerful anti-virals and even appear to be strong cancer cures. This could be the most significant health development in 200 years. No surprise, the drug companies and medical profession are concealing and resisting this great news - there is no profit in it for Big Pharma. The whole health system seems to be deeply corrupt from top to bottom and needs major overhaul. Dr Makis is offering expert advice to cancer patients.

MURDER OF MULTITUDES

Covid & Climate Chronicles – The Big Cull

Book 1 of the “Cull Trilogy” by Allan MacRae

[excerpt]

THE COVID CULL

In 2020, humanity was again violently assaulted, this time by the Covid-19 Lockdowns and “Vaccines” scam. I correctly called this scam in Feb2020, within the first month of its public existence, and published on 21Mar2020:

“LET’S CONSIDER AN ALTERNATIVE APPROACH:

Protect people over sixty-five and those with poor immune systems and return to business-as-usual for people under sixty-five.

This will allow “herd immunity” to develop much sooner and older people will thus be more protected AND THE ECONOMY WON’T CRASH.”

Six months later world experts published the same recommendations in the Great Barrington Declaration.

On 8Jan2021 I wrote government representatives and media and strongly advised:

”The Covid-19 vaccine developments were rushed and are not proven safe or effective and should NOT be taken, especially by the low-risk population - those under-65 or recovered from Covid-19. The two experimental Covid-19 vaccines that contain mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) are especially risky – due to unknown future side-effects, the risk-to-reward is far too high for the low-risk group.”

Two years later the Surgeon General of Florida made the same recommendation.

I first published this graph in 2021 – IMPORTANT: there was no major increase in Total Deaths in Alberta to 1Jul2020, the end of the first Covid-19 flu season. That means NO real pandemic!

Total Deaths are typically much greater in the Winter flu season every year.

The reason there was NO significant total death increase in Alberta in the 12 months from 1Jul2019 to 30Jun2020, the first “Covid-19 flu year”, was because competent Alberta physicians practiced early treatment. Pre-Covid 2017-2018 was a worse flu-year than Covid flu-year 2019-2020 for total deaths.

This proves that the Covid-19 illness was not a dangerous plague, was not fatal to the general population and the panicked over-reaction to Covid-19 was wrong, and needlessly cost trillions of dollars and millions of lives.

NO EXCESS DEATHS MEANS NO REAL DANGEROUS COVID-19 PANDEMIC!

The Covid-19 “vaccines” were deployed in Alberta in Jan2021. There was a large increase in total deaths for all ages AFTER the toxic Covid-19 injections were deployed.

The big increase in Total Deaths happened by 1H2021 and was caused by the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines”. There is credible evidence that this carnage was not an error, but was known to insiders in advance.

Based on total Alberta total deaths:

Deaths attributed to the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” in 2021 & 2022 totaled 98,000 Canadians to end 2022, increasing to 145,000 by end2023. Justin, Jagmeet and their corrupt leftist cohorts have now killed more Canadians than the 105,000 lost in WW1 & WW2.

Based on USA total deaths:

Incompetent, late Covid-19 treatment, Remdesivir and ventilators caused ~530,000 mostly-preventable American deaths in 2020. The toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” caused an additional ~1.1 million American deaths in 2021 and 2022, equal to all the deaths in all of America’s wars back to 1776. The death toll in the USA from the mismanagement of the Covid-19 illness and the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” totaled ~1.6 million to end 2022, and it is far from over.

[end of excerpt]

The toxic Covid-19 "vaccines" scam has now killed more Canadians and Americans that we lost in all our wars, foreign and domestic, in the histories of our countries. There is ample evidence that this carnage was pre-meditated - medical murder. Further evidence includes the banning of Ivermectin,, a truly "safe and effective" treatment for Covid-19, and the continued pushing by governments of the Covid-19 injections even now, when the evidence of medical murder is incontrovertible.