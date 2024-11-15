Share this post"He kill them wi' their love. Wi' their love fo' each other. That's how it is, every day, all over the world." John Coffey, The Green Mileallanmacrae.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"He kill them wi' their love. Wi' their love fo' each other. That's how it is, every day, all over the world." John Coffey, The Green MileWorldwide, 40-50 million people have died from the toxic Covid-19 "vaccines". Multitudes of parents have killed their own children, out of ignornce and out of love.Allan MacRaeNov 15, 2024∙ Paid2Share this post"He kill them wi' their love. Wi' their love fo' each other. That's how it is, every day, all over the world." John Coffey, The Green Mileallanmacrae.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareDr. Geert Vanden Bossche predicts that “up to 30-40%” of the general public will soon die “in highly vaccinated countries.”Also: Professor Dolores Cahill, a world-renowned immunology expert, warned that “Everybody who has an mRNA injection will die within 3 to 5 years, even…Nov 12 2024Dutch government admits Covid was a military operation coordinated by NATO – “it was a military operation that had nothing to do with health…Dutch Health Minister Fleur Agema has revealed that the “military operation” was led by NATO and the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and…Nov 11 BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain May Have Leaked from USDA LaboratoryIt seems that humanity cannot safely co-exist on the same planet as these out-of control killer-disease researchers who, sooner or later, will create a…Nov 8 POTUS #47 TRUMP WILL APPOINT RFKJr TO HIS CABINET AS HEALTH CZAR. END OF THE COVID-19 SCAM; END OF THE LIESTO ALL THE GOVERNMENTS IN THE USA AND CANADA: YOUR VILE COVID19 LIES ABOUT THE LOCKDOWNS AND TOXIC VACCINES END WHEN RFKJr SPEAKS. This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in