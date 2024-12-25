HAVE WE FOUND A CURE FOR CANCERS? - 2

IS THAT REALLY WHY DR WILLIAM MAKIS IS BEING PERSECUTED BY CORRUPT HEALTH AUTHORITIES AND BOUGHT GOVERNMENTS?

Allan MacRae

Dec 25, 2024

MY COMMENT:

I re-published this article from 22Dec2024 because it is so important. There are so many anecdotes of “Ivermectin Plus” curing cancers of many forms, including Ovarian Cancer, which used to be fatal in most cases.

This is huge news - Health News of the Century!! So why are our governments and health authorities supresssing it? The only credible explanation is that our governments and health authorities and fully controlled by Big Pharma, and are acting entirely in their interests and against our own. Their corrupt actions will cost many thousand Alberta lives, but they don’t care. They’ve already killed ~15,000 Albertans with their toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” - what’s a few thousand more?

Allan MacRae, 25Dec2024

Merry Christmas!

DR WILLIAM MAKIS HAS PUBLISHED WONDERFUL NEWS OF IVERMECTIN BEING USED TO SUCCESSFULLY TREAT A RANGE OF SERIOUS, STAGE 4 AND OTHER CANCERS. THIS APPEARS TO BE A MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN CANCER TREATMENT. IVERMECTIN APPEARS TO BE THE NEW “WONDER CANCER CURE”.

THE PATENT ON IVERMECTIN EXPIRED IN 1997-1998. COST IS LOW, LESS THAN 5 CENTS PER 12MG PILL. IVERMECTIN STARTED AS A REVOLUTIONARY ANTI-PARASITIC, BUT IS ALSO A POTENT ANTI-VIRAL THAT EFFECTIVELY CURES COVID-19 IN A FEW DAYS. THAT IS WHY MANY HEALTH AUTHORITIES INCLUDING ALBERTA BANNED THE USE OF IVERMECTIN FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IN EARLY 2021. THEY WANTED TO SELL THE TOXIC, INEFFECTIVE COVID-19 ‘VACCINES” AND GET BIG KICKBACKS.

DRUG COMPANIES ARE SCRAMBLING TO DEVELOP ANTI-CANCER TREATMENTS SIMILAR TO IVERMECTIN THAT THEY CAN PATENT AND PROFIT FROM. IVERMECTIN IS A THREAT TO THEIR VERY LUCRATIVE CANCER TREATMENT BUSINESS.

THAT IS THE REAL REASON THAT HEALTH AUTHORITIES ARE PERSECUTING MY FRIEND DR WILLIAM MAKIS. THEY WANT TO DISCOURAGE HIS NEW, INEXPENSIVE, HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL CANCER TREATMENTS SO THAT THEY CAN PROFIT FROM NEW COPYCAT DRUGS THAT ARE SIMILAR TO IVERMECTIN BUT COST MUCH MORE.

THE COMPLICITY OF OUR GOVERNMENTS, PROVINCIAL AND FEDERAL, IN THIS MURDEROUS SCAM IS UTTERLY REPREHENSIBLE. OUR CANADIAN HEALTH AUTHORITIES AND GOVERNMENTS HAVE ALREADY KILLED OVER 150,000 CANADIANS WITH THEIR TOXIC COVID-19 “VACCINES”,

IN THEIR CRIMINAL COLLABORATION WITH BIG PHARMA. WHAT’S A FEW HUNDRED THOUSAND MORE CANADIANS SACRIFICED TO ENHANCE PROFITS?

Dr. William Makis MD

Dec 21 2024

STORY:

40s year old Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer patient reached out to me in July 2024

Patient was diagnosed Feb.2024 with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer (High Grade Serous Carcinoma)

She had 4 cycles of neoadjuvant chemo, then cytoreduction (surgery) June 24, then plan was for 2 additional cycles of chemo.

Post Surgery Mayo Clinic Visit: July 2024 (plan for 2 more chemo) - patient reached out to me.

CA125 on July 15, 2024 peaked at 86.7 (pre-surgery it was 41.7)

'Even though much of the tumor was removed, the CA125 had jumped from 41.7 to 86.7, indicating rapid cancer growth

IVERMECTIN:

We started a medium dose Protocol:

Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 444mg/day

Melatonin 100+mg/day

6th cycle of chemo

RESULTS

“C Free = “Cancer Free”

She remains Cancer Free as of Dec.17, 2024

My Take…

Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer is not easy to deal with.

This 40s year old patient had a radical surgery - full hysterectomy, spleen, appendix and distal pancreas removed.

After surgery her CA125 increased from 41.7 to 86.7 !! That was a bad sign.

She was progressing rapidly.

Fortunately, unbeknownst to the Mayo Clinic, she reached out to me.

We added Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Melatonin to her last cycle of chemo and continued.

Two months later she was CANCER FREE.

Do you think the Chemo did it? The same chemo that after 4 cycles resulted in a CA125 of 41.7? And then rapid progression right after surgery? I don’t think so.

It was the combination of chemo + IVERMECTIN Protocol.

Now with a CA125 of 16 (in the normal range), she’s been CANCER FREE Since end of September.

There will be many more “CANCER FREE” stories coming.