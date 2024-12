MY COMMENT:

DR WILLIAM MAKIS HAS PUBLISHED WONDERFUL NEWS OF IVERMECTIN BEING USED TO SUCCESSFULLY TREAT A RANGE OF SERIOUS, STAGE 4 AND OTHER CANCERS. THIS APPEARS TO BE A MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN CANCER TREATMENT. IVERMECTIN APPEARS TO BE THE NEW “WONDER CANCER CURE”.

THE PATENT ON IVERMECTIN EXPIRED IN 1997-1998. COST IS LOW, LESS THAN 5 CENTS PER 12MG PILL. IVERMECTIN STARTED AS A REVOLUTIONARY ANTI-PARASITIC, BUT IS ALSO A POTENT ANTI-VIRAL THAT EFFECTIVELY CURES COVID-19 IN A FEW DAYS. THAT IS WHY MANY HEALTH AUTHORITIES INCLUDING ALBERTA BANNED THE USE OF IVERMECTIN FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IN EARLY 2021. THEY WANTED TO SELL THE TOXIC, INEFFECTIVE COVID-19 ‘VACCINES” AND GET BIG KICKBACKS.

DRUG COMPANIES ARE SCRAMBLING TO DEVELOP ANTI-CANCER TREATMENTS SIMILAR TO IVERMECTIN THAT THEY CAN PATENT AND PROFIT FROM. IVERMECTIN IS A THREAT TO THEIR VERY LUCRATIVE CANCER TREATMENT BUSINESS.

THAT IS THE REAL REASON THAT HEALTH AUTHORITIES ARE PERSECUTING MY FRIEND DR WILLIAM MAKIS. THEY WAN…