November 18, 2024

Study Showing ‘High Likelihood’ of Link Between COVID Vaccines and Death Republished in Peer-reviewed Journal

The largest COVID-19 vaccine autopsy study to date has been republished in a peer-reviewed journal after twice being censored. The study’s lead author said it provides “robust evidence” that the vaccines can cause death, meeting the FDA’s criteria for “an immediate market withdrawal.”

by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. November 18, 2024