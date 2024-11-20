Fraudsters Censored Study Showing ‘High Likelihood’ of Link Between COVID Vaccines and Death - Now Republished
A multitude of fraudulent papers continue to lie about the "Safe and Effective" Covid-19 "vaccines". See Denis Rancourt and me for the real Covid-19 vaxx-death toll - tens of millions to date.
Study Showing ‘High Likelihood’ of Link Between COVID Vaccines and Death Republished in Peer-reviewed Journal
The largest COVID-19 vaccine autopsy study to date has been republished in a peer-reviewed journal after twice being censored. The study’s lead author said it provides “robust evidence” that the vaccines can cause death, meeting the FDA’s criteria for “an immediate market withdrawal.”
by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. November 18, 2024