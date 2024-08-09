This week’s Climate Realism Weekly Show – exploding Mercedes EV’s that took out an apartment block in South Korea, the blatant corruption behind GB Energy, and more!

Peter Halligan Aug 09, 2024

From here:

The Great British Energy Company – The Climate Realism Show #122 (youtube.com)

“The new Labour government in the UK wants to set up the “Great British Energy Company,” supposedly the answer to all of that country’s green energy dreams.

But Heartland friend Lois Perry of CAR26 in the UK says it will be a nightmare – especially when you add that “publicly owned” renewable energy project to a reduction in fossil fuel extraction and the millions the UK has pledged to pay in “climate reparations.”

On Episode 122 of The Climate Realism Show, we will also cover the Washington Post admitting the Urban Heat Island effect is real (but somehow still screwing it up), the ongoing wind turbine disaster off Massachusetts, an actual civil debate about climate change from both sides, the Crazy Climate News of the week, and more.”

Here’s a pic of that spontaneously combusting high-end Mercedes:

Key take-away for me was the insane mandating of EV’s being forced in the UK from 2030 – EV’s which are random death traps when they blow up for no reason. Past combustion engine vehicles have been withdrawn from the market for far less danger and lethality. The lithium batteries in EV’s are in cars, buses, scoters and even intended for trucks. They are recharged using the blend of cheap hydrocarbon energy and the expensive wind and solar generators. - and thy explode spontaneusly with alarming frequency!

Onwards!!!

MY COMMENT:

Allan MacRae

Allan’s Newsletter 2 hrs ago

Thank you Peter. This must be comedy Friday!

An exploding EV took out an apartment building in Korea? Attaboys all around!

Recently another exploding EV sank a cargo ship carrying luxury cars from Asia to North America.

DADZ Awards for all involved! [DADZ: Dumb AS Dog Zhit!}

In Alberta, propane-fueled cars are banned from most indoor parkades because of the alleged fire hazard, but EV's are allowed. I cannot recall the last time we had a propane-car fire.

I've advised those who have EV's to NOT park them in the garage attached to their homes.

Our politicians are OK with EV's in parkades but not propane vehicles?

More DADZ Awards!!!

ADDENDUM

The EV Scam: A Likely Reason for So Epic a Folly

August 10, 2024 / brianpeckford

https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2024/08/10/the-ev-scam-a-likely-reason-for-so-epic-a-folly/

DAVID SOLWAY AUGUST 08, 2024

[excerpt]

“We may be entering an era that is more feudal in its economic and social structure.”

—Joel Kotkin, “The Coming of Neo-Feudalism”

Germany’s leading car parts supplier ZF has recently been forced to cut one-fifth to one-quarter of its workforce, owing in part to Chinese competition and in part to “weak demand for electric vehicles.” Other firms like Bosch, Continental, and Webasto have also been forced to “restructure.” Yet the CEOs of these companies continue absurdly to believe in the future of “electromobility,” since the European Union plans to outlaw fossil fuel-powered vehicles as of 2035. The short-sightedness of EU bureaucrats will lead inevitably to market implosion and an economic collapse, and the car-makers have no option, it seems, but to comply with government and fewer people want these cars.

As I’ve written in meticulous detail, they comprise a technical hazard, a convenience disaster, an energy cannibal, a financial liability, and a moral ignominy. The defects associated with the industry are effectively insurmountable for the indefinite future.