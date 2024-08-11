Pharma says: “ First, we give you Turbo-Cancer; then we will charge big $$$ to treat you.” No irony there.

Now, Pharma is investing heavily in cancer treatments - that’s the new Big Pharma growth area.

First, Big Pharma mRNA “vaccines” caused your Turbo-Cancers.

AS I HAVE RECOMMENDED TO THE ALBERTA AND FLORIDA GOVERNMENTS SINCE NOV2022:

TREAT THE COVID-19 VAXED NOW WITH “IVERMECTIN PLUS”