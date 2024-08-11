EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - BSFreeMD and Dr.William Makis MD (July 2024)
First, Big Pharma mRNA “vaccines” caused your Turbo-Cancers. Now, Pharma is investing heavily in cancer treatments - that’s the new Big Pharma growth area.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - BSFreeMD and Dr.William Makis (July 2024)
First, Big Pharma mRNA “vaccines” caused your Turbo-Cancers.
Now, Pharma is investing heavily in cancer treatments - that’s the new Big Pharma growth area.
Pharma says: “ First, we give you Turbo-Cancer; then we will charge big $$$ to treat you.” No irony there.
VIDEO:
1-hour insightful interview with Dr William Makis MD.
AS I HAVE RECOMMENDED TO THE ALBERTA AND FLORIDA GOVERNMENTS SINCE NOV2022:
TREAT THE COVID-19 VAXED NOW WITH “IVERMECTIN PLUS”
IT IS OVERWHELMINGLY CLEAR THAT OUR GOVERNMENTS AND MEDICAL COLLEGES ARE COLLABORATING WITH THE CRIMINALS AT BIG PHARMA TO RUIN OUR HEALTH.
Thanks for reading Allan’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.