Peter Halligan Nov 11,2024

As goes the Netherlands, so goes every country in the world. I am not surprised by this “revelations”.

Pfizer and Moderna contracted with the US DoD to supply experimental modified mRNA “injections”.

From here:

Dutch government admits Covid was a military operation

“A top Dutch government official has admitted that the Covid was a “military operation” and revealed that her nation was taking orders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the pandemic.

Dutch Health Minister Fleur Agema has revealed that the “military operation” was led by NATO and the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV).”