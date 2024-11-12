MY COMMENT:

Most Covid19-informed people will be stunned and terrified by these two predictions. I have an alternate viewpoint:

The best analyses of Covid-19-caused deaths are based on “total all-caused mortality” by country or region - Denis Rancourt et al and I (100% independently) calculated 13 million Covid-19-vaxx-caused deaths to end 2022. I racall that this “total deaths” parameter has declined somewhat in 2023 and 2024. As long as this parameter continues to decline, I say that the death toll caused by the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” will be substantially less than the huge numbers predicted by Vanden Bossche and Cahill.

Choose a region and monitor the “total deaths” parameter with time…

… and hope for the best.

For the record, since Sept2022 I have advocated with Alberta and Florida to treat the Covid-19 vaxxed with “Ivermectin Plus” suitable additives to rid the body of the injected spike protein, to date withut success. This move would save lives.



Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

Cleveland Clinic Warns Wave of Mass Deaths Will Wipe Out Covid-Vaxxed Within ‘5 Years’

Frank Bergman November 10, 2024

The prestigious Cleveland Clinic has issued a chilling warning of an incoming wave of deaths that will kill off huge numbers of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

However, rather than issuing a red alert to the public about the looming catastrophic death wave, the Ohio-based nonprofit academic medical center quietly dropped the bombshell in a recent update on its website.

According to Cleveland Clinic, mass mortality is expected to surge due to a ticking time bomb of myocarditis among the Covid-vaccinated.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle or myocardium.

This inflammation weakens your heart muscle, making it harder for your heart to pump.

Myocarditis can cause strokes, blood clots, cardiac arrest, and ultimately sudden death.

Doctors warn that myocarditis acts as a silent killer as it can often be symptomless, with many sufferers not being diagnosed until it’s too late.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), myocarditis is a known side effect of Covid mRNA injections.

As cases of myocarditis have surged since the Covid “vaccines” were rolled out in early 2021, Cleveland Clinic has now updated its website with alarming new information on the disorder.

According to the renowned medical center, 50 percent of people who contracted myocarditis will be dead “five years later.”

“For some people, myocarditis can lead to dilated cardiomyopathy and they may need a heart transplant,” the webpage explains.

“Almost 20% of sudden deaths in young people have a connection to myocarditis.

“The survival rate for myocarditis is 80% one year after having it and 50% five years later.”