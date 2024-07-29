VIDEO - Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus was suspended for investigating 9 babies who died after their mothers received COVID-19 Vaccinations.

DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD JUL 21, 2024

Transcript

Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus was suspended for investigating 9 babies who died after their mothers received COVID-19 Vaccinations.

VIDEO: UBER-CORRUPT OTTAWA POLICE DOING JUSTIN PEDEAU’S DIRTY WORK:

COVER-UP OF THE TOXIC COVID-19 “VACCINES” THAT ARE KILLING BABIES.

This video posted by my friend Dr William Makis exposes the true depth of corruption withing the dirty senior cops at the Ottawa Police Force. The rot extends far beyond the corrupt Chief Adjudicator and Crown Prosecutor - their superiors are ordering the corruption, and those orders are illegally originating from Justin Pedeau’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

We already knew the Ottawa Police were utterly corrupt from the brutal way they handled the legal trucker’s protest - another PMO charade full of lies and deceit - Justin’s and Jagmeet’s only special talents.

"Based on 2016 and 2018 stats, an unarmed civilian is 39 times more likely to be killed by a Calgary cop, than a cop in the USA."

In 2016 and 2018, Calgary cops shot ten unarmed civilians. OK - Dave McQueen had a gun but he was a quadriplegic. Look up the cop-murder of young Anthony Heffernan. Both Calgarians were shot by the same trigger-happy displaced Brit and he was never prosecuted for his murders. Dirty Police Chiefs and Crown Prosecutors let him go free.

Typically in the USA, cops shoot ~1000 civilians per year, but only 50 are unarmed. Factor by populations and you get ~39 times.

USA cops are routinely prosecuted if they shoot an unarmed person. Calgary cops get a few weeks behind a desk.

Based on my experience, you should never trust a Calgary cop.

Our police don't fight crime - they are in fact the front-end of the child drugs-and-sex business, the servants of the many Justin Pedeaux in our political system.

Read Dr William Makis on the NDP pedos in our health system.

Also in Alberta Justice, Education and Child and Family services.

I experienced similar extreme Police corruption in Calgary when my four-year-old daughter was adbucted and emotionally-abused in a million-dollar extortion scam.

When confronted, the authorities, dirty cops including three corrupt Police Chiefs, lawyers, Crown Prosecutors, Judges and Justices all closed ranks and lied through their teeth. It appears that their overall intent in this scam is to provide the entry point for the child abduction, drugs-and-sex trade, and apparenty they are quite successful.

I was able to recover my daughter after only two months of emotional abuse. In similar circumstances, most men are unable to manage the situation and often never see their kids again. I tell them to look for their kids on the street.

It appears that encouragement of child trafficking, child drugs-and-sex pedophelia is common practise, encouraged within the Alberta Departments of Justice, Health, and Child and Family Services. This was particulary exacerbated when the NDP pedos were in power, and yet the UCP has inexplicably failed to clean house.

If you look at the “alternative” lifestyles of recent Alberta provincial and civic leftist politicians and their federal counterparts, this situation becomes easier to understand.

PEDOGATE: JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S BEST FRIEND JAILED FOR CHILD-PORN CHARGES

BY STILLNESS IN THE STORM, August 8th, 2018

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/08/pedogate-justin-trudeaus-friend-jailed-for-child-porn-charges/

[excerpt]

Christopher Charles Ingvaldson, 42, a long-term close friend of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, has been found guilty of child pornography charges after being caught directing an international pedophile ring.

Ingvaldson entered guilty pleas in B.C. Provincial Court in Vancouver to accessing child pornography and possession of child porn. He was also initially charged with two counts of importing or distributing child pornography.

At the time he was charged, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 11 members of the pedophile ring in three countries – Canada, Australia and the U.K. – had also been arrested in their respective countries.

Justin Trudeau and Ingvaldson have been closely linked since their days as room-mates at college, and after completing their teaching degrees they were both accepted to teach at West Point Grey Academy, an elite Vancouver private boarding school.

Both Ingvaldson and Trudeau were asked to leave West Point Grey Academy partway through their first teaching year.

____________________

REPORT SAYS STUDENT OF TRUDEAU SIGNED $2 MILLION NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT

https://capforcanada.com/report-says-student-of-trudeau-signed-2-million-non-disclosure-agreement/

[excerpt]

According to InfoWars, a student at West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver B.C. signed a $2.25 million dollar non-disclosure agreement to cover up a scandal involving current PM Justin Trudeau. As reported in January 2022, the intent was to bury details of a relationship Mr. Trudeau had with a student while employed as a teacher at the academy in 1999-2000.

Quelle surprise, Justin Pedeau!