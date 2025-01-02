MY COMMENT

In 2002 my eminent co-authors Dr Sallie Baliunas (Harvard-Smithsonian Astrophysicist), Dr Tim Patterson (Carleton U Paleoclimatologist) and I published strong advice that there was no real Global Warming (Climate) crisis and that Green Energy would be a costly debacle. All our statements have proved 100% correct. Globally, trillions of dollars have been wasted, and many millions of lives have been squandered globally through cruel denial of cheap, reliable, abundant fossil fuels.

These are the disastrous results when ignorant politicians who are climate-and-energy imbeciles set energy policy. The cost to Alberta totals many billions of dollars squandered and many thousands of jobs lost.

When I was about 40, I initiated and proposed policies that were successfully implemented that revitalized the Canadian Oil Sands industry. The result was over one trillion dollars in benefits to the Canadian and Alberta economies. These policies included new Tax terms, new Crown Royalty terms, and production increases that reduced operating costs from $18 to $12 per barrel. I included these changes in a Strategic Plan that was successfully implemented, 500,000 jobs were created across the country, Canada became the 4th largest oil producer in the world, and for many years had the strongest economy of the G8 countries.

I led all the above initiatives that revitalized the Canadian economy, and had strong support from the following colleagues - together we changed Canada and had a greater positive impact on the country that all other living Canadians:

Class 28 Tax Treatment (100% CCA Rate for Major Oil Sands Expansions)

Helder Mendes (Canadian Oxy), Dr David Devenny (Gulf), Tom Irwin (Canadian Oxy), Glenn Russel (Gulf)

Opportunities for Additional Production (Low-Cost Increased Production Reduced Unit Operating costs from $18 to $12 Per Barrel of SCO)

Dr David Devenny (Gulf), Carl Stephenson (Esso)

New Royalties Agreement for Alberta Oil Sands

Charles Mikkelborg (CanadianOxy), Gordon Willmon (Esso)

I wrote the Strategic Plan that tied all these initiatives together, which was adopted and successfully implemented.

The successful implementation of these plans was largely accomplished by our highly-skilled Management and Workforce at the Syncrude Canada Fort McMurray operation. They successfully managed the increase in production from 40 MMBbl/year pre-Expansion to ~73 MMBbl/year and held the line on total Operating and Capital costs, thus reducing Unit Operating Costs from ~$18 to ~$12 per barrel of SCO. - An Outstanding Achievement!

The Politicians who were key to this outstanding economic success were:

- Premier Ralph Klein of Alberta, who implemented my Crown Royalty Agreement;

- Anne McLellan, Federal Minister of Natural Resources in the Jean Chretien Cabinet, who implemented a revised Class 41 100% CCA rate for oilsands developments, which was extended from my earlier Class 28 to include in-situ oil sands projects such as SAGD.

To my knowledge, that was the last time any Canadian politician made a significant positive contribution to the wealth and well-being of Canadians.

https://energy-experts-international.com/

https://allanmacrae.substack.com/p/correction-ever-see-a-lot-more-than

All of my positive oil sands policies were since destroyed by ignorant politicians. Canada is still the #4 oil producer in the world, but major growth has stopped, downtown Calgary is empty and our educated kids have to travel elsewhere to get good jobs.

My co-authors and I published the following correct observations about the Global Warming and Green Energy scams in 2002:

1. “Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.”

2. “The ultimate agenda of pro-Kyoto advocates is to eliminate fossil fuels, but this would result in a catastrophic shortfall in global energy supply – the wasteful, inefficient energy solutions proposed by Kyoto advocates simply cannot replace fossil fuels.”



Nothing has changed in the intervening 20+ years since we published our paper, except the huge costs of this global-scale fraud.



The Scientific Method governs what is accepted in proper science, and the Climate Scam fails at all levels.

Thomas Sowell, one of the great minds of our age, states the fatal flaw:

Atmospheric CO2 changes lag atmospheric temperature changes at all measured time scales.

The long term proof has been known for decades from ice core data.

The near-term was proved by me in icecap.us (2008) using satellite data, again by Humlum et al in Science (2013), and previously by Kuo et al in Nature (1990).

Climate fraudsters choose to ignore this irrefutable fact, or to mis-state it and then argue nonsense based on their mis-statements.

Global warming fraudsters have stated for decades that “increasing CO2 levels drive rising temperatures”, essentially saying that “The Future is Causing the Past”. This is obviously false.

It is regrettable that senior officers in the energy industry have been so compromised by their industry associations and their Boards of Directors that they are forced to repeat these blatant falsehoods and implement costly, imbecilic “carbon-reduction” programs.

Here is how utterly stupid and dysfunctional the whole Climate Change fraud really is:

Atmospheric CO2 concentrations on Earth are NOT dangerously high at this time, they are dangerously LOW!

During the last Ice Age, which ended only ~10,000 years ago, atmospheric CO2 concentrations dropped to ~180ppm due to the solution of CO2 into cold oceans.

At ~150ppm, most photosynthesis shuts down, and that would have been an extinction event for all terrestrial life on Earth. No just a few terrestrial species - ~all of them!

Earth has a recent cyclical history of ~~100,000 years of Ice Age that includes ~10,000 years of Warm Period. We are now near that total of 10,000 years of Warm Period and we do not know when the next Ice Age will arrive. The more CO2 we can add to Earth’s atmosphere, the better, in order to hopefully prevent the next potential major extinction event of ~all terrestrial life, when/if photosynthesis shuts down due to low CO2. That is how very foolish CO2 abatement programs truly are.

That is how utterly stupid and corrupt the Climate alarmists truly are.

They have squandered trillions of dollars on Green Energy scams and blighted hundreds of millions of lives in the developing world by denying them access to cheap, abundant fossil fuels.

And their leaders have been heavily-bribed to lie to all of us.

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" scam:

One of the world's most respected scholars, Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" scam:



"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in CO2. You can't say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard in the public."

Thomas Sowell is correct. Temperature goes up first and CO2 follows. True in the ice core record with a lag of ~~800 years, and true in the modern record with a lag of ~nine months.

Proof: MacRae icecap.us 2008, Humlum er al Science 2013, Kuo et al Nature 1990. Reference: “The Climate Scam”, Allan MacRae, Amazon, B0CK1ZZY7T

This incontrovertible reality has been known and well-publicized since my Jan2008 paper, published on icecap.us

Humlum et al independently published a similar observation in Science in 2013. Kuo et al made a similar observation in Nature in 1990. The remarkable corruption of the climate scammers has been to suppress and vilify this vital information for more than three decades.

Our politicians have been willfully obtuse on this subject, probably because they have been well-bribed to go along with the climate/global warming scam. They have squandered trillions of dollars of scarce global resources, and destroyed the lives of hundreds of millions, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa, by denying them access to cheap, abundant fossil fuel energy.

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

