REFERENCE:

THE CULL TRILOGY – by Allan Malcolm MacRae

"The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence."

1. MURDER OF MULTITUDES

Covid & Climate Chronicles – The Big Cull

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CHR2Z38J

2. THE CLIMATE SCAM

Fifty Years of False Fears

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CK1ZZY7T

3. THE CORRUPTION OF OUR INSTITUTIONS

The New Dark Age

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CLVVW54G

Alberta's Ruling Party Embraces CO 2 , 'Notorious' CO 2 Coalition Credited

On November 2, Alberta's ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) approved a resolution stating, in part:

“CO 2 is a nutrient foundational for all life on Earth...The earth needs more CO 2 to support life and to increase plant yields, both of which contribute to the Health and Prosperity [sic] of all Albertans.”

A UCP member speaking in favor of the resolution stated: