CO2 is a nutrient foundational for all life on Earth...The earth needs more CO2 to support life and to increase plant yields
The above statement is 100% true. Atmospheric CO2 is NOT alarmingly high; it is alarmingly low for the continued existence of terrestrial life. The Global Warming / Climate Change narrative is a scam.
REFERENCE:
THE CULL TRILOGY – by Allan Malcolm MacRae
"The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence."
1. MURDER OF MULTITUDES
Covid & Climate Chronicles – The Big Cull
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CHR2Z38J
2. THE CLIMATE SCAM
Fifty Years of False Fears
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CK1ZZY7T
3. THE CORRUPTION OF OUR INSTITUTIONS
The New Dark Age
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CLVVW54G
Alberta's Ruling Party Embraces CO2, 'Notorious' CO2 Coalition Credited
On November 2, Alberta's ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) approved a resolution stating, in part:
“CO2 is a nutrient foundational for all life on Earth...The earth needs more CO2 to support life and to increase plant yields, both of which contribute to the Health and Prosperity [sic] of all Albertans.”
A UCP member speaking in favor of the resolution stated:
"According to the CO2 Coalition, higher CO2 levels have led to healthier crops and improved food security worldwide.”