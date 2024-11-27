MY COMMENTS:

My co-authors and I wrote the following correct observations about the Global Warming (aka “Climate” aka “CAGW”) and Green Energy scams in 2002:

1. “Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.”

2. “The ultimate agenda of pro-Kyoto advocates is to eliminate fossil fuels, but this would result in a catastrophic shortfall in global energy supply – the wasteful, inefficient energy solutions proposed by Kyoto advocates simply cannot replace fossil fuels.”

– by Sallie Baliunas (Astrophysicist, Harvard-Smithsonian), Tim Patterson (Paleoclimatologist, Carleton U), Allan MacRae (Professional Engineer, retired, Queen’s U, U of Alberta)

Nothing has changed in the intervening 20+ years since we published our article, except the huge costs of this global-scale fraud:

° - tens of trillions of dollars of scarce global resources have been squandered on “wasteful, inefficient” green energy scams;

° - hundreds of millions of lives have been wasted, especially in the “developing world”, by denying them access to fossil fuel energy;

° - most of our leaders, who are scientifically uneducated, have adopted the “Global Warming” and “Net Zero” falsehoods;

° - the same Climate fraudsters are now attacking our food supplies, again to allegedly fight fictitious Global Warming.

There never was any scientific or technical support for the Global Warming and Green Energy scams - it's always been a false propaganda campaign concocted by extremists for their own financial and political gain.

Best regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

The Climate Scam was absolutely disproved in 1990 (Kuo et al, Nature), 2008 (MacRae, icecap.us), and Humlum et al (Science, 2013).

The renowned American intellectual Thomas Sowell recently stated:

"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in CO2. You can't say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard in the public."

Video: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1790364528015782140

Reference:

THE CLIMATE SCAM

Fifty Years of False Fears

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CK1ZZY7T

The Climate Scam is based on the false assumption that increasing atmospheric CO2 is causing dangerous Global Warming (aka the CAGW Hypothesis). However, the ice core record and the modern data record both prove that atmospheric CO2 changes LAG atmospheric temperature changes at all measured time scales. That is an absolute disproof of the false CAGW hypothesis, which assumes that the future is causing the past - 100% Impossible!

Green Energy like Wind and Solar is expensive, intermittent, and unreliable - and the grid requires the oppositie - cheap, reliable, abundant electricity. Fossil fuels provide ~85% of primary global energy, a figure that has not materially changed in decades despite tens ot trillions of wasted green energy subsidies.

Green energy always failed on two fronts:

1. Intermittency - the Wind does not blow and the Sun does no shine 24/7 - not rocket science!

2. Diffusivity - Wind and Solar energy generation takes up vastly more land - impractical and impossible!

We knew all this and published 20+ years ago, but the leftist juggernaut has rolled on, spreading their lies and convincing corrupt politicians and idiot members of the voting public to waste trillions and live with unaffordable energy costs.

We are governed by scoundrels and imbeciles.

Climate scientists officially declare ‘climate emergency’ at an end

Press release by the Climate Intelligence Group (CLINTEL)

Climate Intelligence (CLINTEL) climate change and climate policy

Climate scientists have issued a shock declaration that the “climate emergency” is over.

A two-day climate conference in Prague, organised by the Czech division of the international Climate Intelligence Group (Clintel), which took place on November 12-13 in the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic in Prague, “declares and affirms that the imagined and imaginary ‘climate emergency’ is at an end”.

The communiqué, drafted by the eminent scientists and researchers who spoke at the conference, makes clear that for several decades climate scientists have systematically exaggerated the influence of CO2 on global temperature.

The high-level scientific conference also declared:

“The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which excludes participants and published papers disagreeing with its narrative, fails to comply with its own error-reporting protocol and draws conclusions some of which are dishonest, should be forthwith dismantled.”

The declaration supports the conclusions of the major Clintel report The Frozen Climate Views of the IPCC [presented to the Conference by Marcel Crok, Clintel’s co-founder].

Moreover, the scientists at the conference declared that even if all nations moved straight to net zero emissions, by the 2050 target date the world would be only about 0.1 C cooler than with no emissions reduction.

So far, the attempts to mitigate climate change by international agreements such as the Paris Agreement have made no difference to our influence on climate, since nations such as Russia and China, India and Pakistan continue greatly to expand their combustion of coal, oil and gas.

The cost of achieving that 0.1 C reduction in global warming would be $2 quadrillion, equivalent to 20 years’ worldwide gross domestic product.

Finally, the conference “calls upon the entire scientific community to cease and desist from its persecution of scientists and researchers who disagree with the current official narrative on climate change and instead to encourage once again the long and noble tradition of free, open and uncensored scientific research, investigation, publication and discussion”.

The full text of the communiqué follows:

The International Scientific Conference of the Climate Intelligence Group (Clintel), in the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic in Prague assembled on the Twelfth and Thirteenth Days of November 2024, has resolved and now declares as follows, that is to say –

The modest increase in the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide that has taken place since the end of the Little Ice Age has been net-beneficial to humanity. Foreseeable future increases in greenhouse gases in the air will probably also prove net-beneficial. The rate and amplitude of global warming have been and will continue to be appreciably less than climate scientists have long predicted. The Sun, and not greenhouse gases, has contributed and will continue to contribute the overwhelming majority of global temperature. Geological evidence compellingly suggests that the rate and amplitude of global warming during the industrial era are neither unprecedented nor unusual. Climate models are inherently incapable of telling us anything about how much global warming there will be or about whether or to what extent the warming has a natural or anthropogenic cause. Global warming will likely continue to be slow, small, harmless and net-beneficial. There is broad agreement among the scientific community that extreme weather events have not increased in frequency, intensity or duration and are in future unlikely to do so. Though global population has increased fourfold over the past century, annually averaged deaths attributable to any climate-related or weather-related event have declined by 99%. Global climate-related financial losses, expressed as a percentage of global annual gross domestic product, have declined and continue to decline notwithstanding the increase in built infrastructure in harm’s way. Despite trillions of dollars spent chiefly in Western countries on emissions abatement, global temperature has continued to rise since 1990. Even if all nations, rather than chiefly western nations, were to move directly and together from the current trajectory to net zero emissions by the official target year of 2050, the global warming prevented by that year would be no more than 0.05 to 0.1 Celsius. If the Czech Republic, the host of this conference, were to move directly to net zero emissions by 2050, it would prevent only 1/4000 of a degree of warming by that target date. Based pro rata on the estimate by the UK national grid authority that preparing the grid for net zero would cost $3.8 trillion (the only such estimate that is properly-costed), and on the fact that the grid accounts for 25% of UK emissions, and that UK emissions account for 0.8% of global emissions, the global cost of attaining net zero would approach $2 quadrillion, equivalent to 20 years’ global annual GDP. On any grid where the installed nameplate capacity of wind and solar power exceeds the mean demand on that grid, adding any further wind or solar power will barely reduce grid CO2 emissions but will greatly increase the cost of electricity and yet will reduce the revenues earned by both new and existing wind and solar generators. The resources of techno-metals required to achieve global net zero emissions are entirely insufficient even for one 15-year generation of net zero infrastructure, so that net zero is in practice unattainable. Since wind and solar power are costly, intermittent and more environmentally destructive per TWh generated than any other energy source, governments should cease to subsidize or to prioritize them, and should instead expand coal, gas and, above, all nuclear generation. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which excludes participants and published papers disagreeing with its narrative, fails to comply with its own error-reporting protocol and draws conclusions some of which are dishonest, should be forthwith dismantled.

Therefore, this conference hereby declares and affirms that the imagined and imaginary “climate emergency” is at an end.

This conference calls upon the entire scientific community to cease and desist from its persecution of scientists and researchers who disagree with the current official narrative on climate change and instead to encourage once again the long and noble tradition of free, open and uncensored scientific research, investigation, publication and discussion.

Given under our signs manual this Thirteenth Day of November in the Year of our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty-Four.

Pavel Kalenda, Czech Republic [Conference Chairman]

Guus Berkhout, The Netherlands [Co-founder, Clintel]

Marcel Crok, The Netherlands [Co-founder, Clintel]

Lord Monckton, United Kingdom

Valentina Zharkova, United Kingdom

Milan Šálek, Czech Republic

Václav Procházka, Czech Republic

Gregory Wrightstone, United States

Jan Pokorný, Czech Republic

Szarka László, Hungary

James Croll, United Kingdom

Tomas Furst, Czech Republic

Gerald Ratzer, Canada

Douglas Pollock, Chile

Henri Masson, Belgium

Miroslav Žáček, Czech Republic

Jan-Erik Solheim, Norway