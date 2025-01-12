Childhood Vaccine Injuries - Gardasil HPV Vaccine Victim 17 year old Colton Roger Berrett, who died Jan.2018

Dr. William Makis MD Jan 12, 2025

https://makismd.substack.com/p/childhood-vaccine-injuries-gardasil

Colton Roger Berrett, 17, of Farr West, Utah, son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend passed away Jan 5th, 2018. He returned to his loving Heavenly Father where he is now in a state of peace and happiness.

Colton was born March 13th, 2000 in Ogden, Utah to loving parents, Robert and Kathleen Butler Berrett. He is survived by his parents, brother Gavin, sister Kaitlyn, grandparents Russell and Linda Berrett, Ralph and Janet Butler and many uncles, aunts and cousins who love and supported Colton.

He attended North Ogden Elementary, Farr West Elementary, Wahlquist Jr. High and was currently a senior at Fremont High School where he is admired and loved by all who knew him.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in his priesthood capacities. Colton was a great example of the principles he lived by and was fortunate to have such great leaders and teachers throughout his life.

At 4 months of age he began his many outdoor adventures including 4 wheeling and camping with his family and extended family. He started riding his own dirt bike when he was 6 and became an avid and talented motocross rider. He enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, soccer, football, swimming, airsoft wars, riding his bicycles, target shooting, bird hunting and any kind of outdoor fun. He loved spending time with his dad tinkering in the garage. As a young boy, Colton loved to follow his dad and grandfathers as they mowed the lawn, precisely following in their footsteps row by row as he pushed his toy lawnmower clipping any grass they missed.

Colton's life drastically and unexpectedly changed at the tender age of 13 due to an adverse reaction to the Gardasil Vaccine, causing him to become completely paralyzed from the neck down and ventilator dependent. Colton faced this trial with courage and strength as he regained use of his legs and half of his left arm.

Despite his devastating limitations ending his ability to ride dirt bikes, he was able to fulfill his passion for the sport by adapting to piloting his RZR with which he conquered the sand dunes and desert with great skill using one hand. With his ability to adapt he logged many miles riding a recumbent trike that gave him a sense of freedom.

He cherished his time spent watching Supercross, Utah Utes and Dallas Cowboys football with his dad and brother. This pastime will be greatly missed by his father.

His devoted mother spent countless hours traveling to and from and helping Colton with his physical therapies and his daily cares. His brother and sister cared for big brother with love and would do anything for him.

Colton was known around the world for his infectious smile! His warm personality and great sense of humor will truly be missed. He was a beacon of hope, light and faith. His strength, resilience, courage and determination made him an "Iron Man" in our eyes.

The family would like to thank his friends who have shown their love and support for Colton over the years. A special thanks to Josh Harris, his dedicated friend with whom he shared many adventures both before and through his trials.

A special thanks to Fremont High school and seminary student body, principals and staff including Wahlquist Jr. High for their friendship and kindness. Our sincere appreciation to the dedicated doctors, nurses, therapists and medical staff at Primary Children's Hospital who provided expert care with such compassion. Additional thanks to the dedicated providers at Neuroworx, Hoof Beats and Ivy Lane Pediatrics who's friendly nursing staff became a part of the family.