WATCH THIS SHOCKING 23-MINUTE VIDEO BY DR WILLIAM MAKIS.

MY COMMENTS:

https://allanmacrae.substack.com/i/147882531/watch-this-shocking-minute-video-by-dr-william-makis

Allan MacRae Previously Posted Aug 13, 2024

[excerpt]

DR MAKIS PROVIDES IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE THAT THE TWO MAIN ALBERTA POLITICAL PARTIES BOTH TOLERATE AND SUPPORT PHYSICIANS WHO ARE CONVICTED PEDOPHILES, AND ALSO HAVE COLLABORATED IN THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS-AND-VACCINES FRAUD THAT HAS COST ALBERTANS BILLIONS OF DOLLARS AND 15,000 LIVES KILLED BY THE TOXIC VACCINES. A MILLION MORE ALBERTANS ARE VACCINE-INJURED AND SOME OF THESE WILL DIE - THE CARNAGE IS FAR FROM OVER.

ALBERTA PARTIES PROVIDE NO CHOICE - WE HAVE THE UCPedos AND THE NDPedos. SOME OF THEIR CURRENT AND PAST LEADERS ARE OPENLY GAY BUT THAT IS NOT THE ISSUE - THE ISSUE IS THEIR OPEN TOLERANCE AND ENCOURAGEMENT OF PEDOPHILES WITHIN OUR GOVERNMENTS AND OUR HEALTH SYSTEMS.