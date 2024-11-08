BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain May Have Leaked from USDA Laboratory

The Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH Nov 08, 2024

The McCullough Foundation study authored by epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, investigative author John Leake, and clinician Dr. Peter McCullough, was just published after successful peer-review in the journal, Poultry, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences: Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/breaking-peer-reviewed-study-finds

[EXCERPT]

The FDA has already approved an H5N1 bird flu vaccine created by CSL Seqirus and sponsored by BARDA (AUDENZ). Humans injected with AUDENZ, which is currently being globally distributed for human use, died at a rate of 1 in 200 (0.5%) compared to 0.1% in the placebo group, in one of the clinical trials (Study 3).

The Biopharmaceutical Complex wishes for this strain to fully adapt to humans so they can roll out bird flu mRNA injections developed by Moderna, or CEPI-funded H5N1 replicon (self-amplifying) shots.

Here are the key takeaways:

Practice of culling (mass destruction of entire healthy flocks) when a PCR test is found positive to “eradicate” the virus is futile and may work to constrain the food supply. The current strain H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4.b is not thus far causing necropsy or radiographic confirmed fatal pneumonia in birds or mammals. H5N1 host range expansion into migratory birds and mammals likely occurred as a result of gain-of-function serial passage research and a lab leak. Increased transmissibility of H5N1 has a tradeoff of decreased virulence. Using legacy human mortality rates from cases in Southeast Asia is not appropriate. The US has never had a fatal human case of bird flu. Fear-mongering promulgated by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is designed to promote mass vaccination of animals and humans with lucrative pre-purchased contracts to the vaccine manufacturers and their NGO backers. Mass vaccination into a highly prevalent pandemic is a mistake since it promotes resistant strains of the virus in the vaccinated. If human-to-human spread occurs in the future as expected by many, it will be the product of gain-of-function research that has gone on for years with the goal of creating harm to human populations.

MY COMMENT - A MODEST PROPOSAL

It seems that humanity cannot safely co-exist on the same planet as these out-of control killer-disease researchers who, sooner or later, will create a real pandemic that will kill billions of us.

My modest proposal is to call a meeting of all these dangerous researchers at their research facilities and drop a tactical nuke on them. That seems to be the only way we will all be safe.