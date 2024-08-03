BREAKING NEWS: Stage 4 Cancer patients are responding to Ivermectin & Fenbendazole.
I have advocated treatment of the Covid-19 vaxed by Alberta and Florida using "Ivermectin Plus" since Nov2022. Ivermectin has been vilified by Covid criminals.
William Makis MD
@MakisMD
This is a Stage 4 Cancer patient in Alberta, abandoned by AHS. I have several testimonials like this "Cancer has halted" This is why I'm starting Cancer Consultations
Last edited11:20 AM · Jul 28, 2024
·1.1M Views
