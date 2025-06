Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

Dr. William Makis MD

Jun 16. 2025

ON A PERSONAL NOTE, I HAVE BEEN STRUGGLING SINCE FEB13, 2025 WITH A CORONARY BYPASS SURGERY THAT CAN BE BEST DESCRIBED AS A TRAIN WRECK.

THE MOST COMPETENT PEOPLE DO NOT DETERMINE YOUR OUTCOME - THE LEAST COMPETENT DO:

BUTCHERS WHO HACKED UP MY LEGS FOR ~60 ONCES OF >1 INCH-DEEP CUTS AND 200 STAPLES TO RECOVER A FEW INCHES OF VEINS FOR THE BYPASS; INCOMPETENTS WHO INFECTED ME DAYS AFTER THE SURGERY AND THEN DID NOT PUT ME ON ANTIBIOTICS FOR 3 WEEKS, DURING WHICH I LOST LITERALLY GALLONS OF FLUIDS. MY FAMILY DOCTOR SAID I SHOULD NOT HAVE SURVIVED. MEANTIME, MY HEART IS FAILING AND MY RIGHT CHEST CAVITY HAS FILLED (TWICE) WITH >1 LITRE OF FLUID, AND THAT DOES NOT SEEM TO BE A RUSH PRIORITY UNTIL TODAY. THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN DRAINED ON THE WEEKEND.

BEST WISHES TO ALL, ALLAN MACRAE, CALGARY