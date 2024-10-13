BREAKING NEWS: First-in-the-World Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer has been peer-reviewed and published Sep.19, 2024! The future of Cancer Treatment starts now.
Progress! Beautiful! Truly beautiful! Thank you William my friend... and William's friends too. Best, Allan MacRae, Calgary
BREAKING NEWS: First-in-the-World Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer has been peer-reviewed and published Sep.19, 2024! The future of Cancer Treatment starts now.
Dr. William Makis MD Oct 13,2024
News:
https://makismd.substack.com/p/breaking-news-first-in-the-world
William’s Comments:
https://x.com/MakisMD/status/1808078079262130487
Progress! Beautiful! Truly beautiful!
Thank you William my friend... and William's friends too.
Best, Allan MacRae, Calgary