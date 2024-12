MY COMMENT:

PREMIER DANIELLE SMITH’S OFFICE MAKES THE LAME CLAIM THAT SHE CANNOT INTERFERE WITH THE JUSTICE SYSTEM. BULLSHIT!

SMITH SHOULD START BY FIRIING EVERYONE AT ALBERTA HEALTH SERVICES INVOLVED IN THE MANY LIES ABOUT THE HARMFUL COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS AND THE TOXIC “VACCINES”, WHICH HAVE KILLED ~15,000 ALBERTANS TO DATE AND VAXX-INJURED MILLIONS MORE.

SMITH’S HARMFUL POSITION ON COVID-19 IS ONLY MILLIMETERS DIFFERENT FROM THAT OF MASS MURDERER JUSTIN PEDEAU AND ODIOUS SIDEKICK JAGMEET SINGH.

JUSTIN AND JAGMEET HAVE NOW KILLED, VIA THE TOXIC COVID-19 “VACCINES”, MORE CANADIANS THAN WE LOST IN ALL OUR WARS, DATING BACK TO THE FOUNDING OF OUR COUNTRY - AND THE USUAL “VILLAGE IDIOTS” IN GOVERNMENT AND HEALTH CARE ARE STILL DENYING THIS TERRIBLE REALITY.

THIS CANNOT END WELL. THERE ARE 15,000 ALBERTA FAMILIES WHO HAVE NEEDLESSLY LOST LOVE ONES DUE TO THE INCOMPETENCE AND CORRUPTION OF THE ALBERTA GOVERNMENT AND THE MEDICAL AUTHORITIES ON THE COVID FILE.

SINCE SEPT2022 I HAVE ADVOCATED FOR VOLUNTARY, GOVERNMENT-FUNDED “IVERMECTIN PLUS” TREATMENT OF THE VAXXED. THIS TREATMENT WILL SAVE MANY LIVES.

WE MUST HAVE RULE-OF-LAW AND WE MUST HAVE JUSTICE FOR THE TENS OF MILLIONS OF ALL AGES, KILLED WORLDWIDE BY THE TOXIC COVID-19 “VACCINES”.

THAT WORLDWIDE DEATH TOLL CAUSED BY THE TOXIC COVID-19 “VACCINES” WILL SOON EXCEED ALL THOSE LOST IN WORLD WAR II.

I HAVE LONG ADVOCATED FOR NUREMBERG 2.0:

MILITARY TRIBUNALS, HANGINGS AND FIRING SQUADS FOR THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS COVID-SLAUGHTER OF PEOPLE OF THE WORLD, INCLUDING CHILDREN.

REGARDS, ALLAN MACRAE, CALGARY

