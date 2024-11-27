BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office is now in damage control! Desperate denials are being sent out to 1000s who wrote to the Premier's office

Dr. William Makis MD Nov 26, 2024

Desperate denials are being sent out to 1000s who wrote to the Premier's office, regarding AHS lawyers collaborating with Premier Danielle Smith’s Staff to file a fraudulent Court Application to have me imprisoned for 83 days.

Stop the denials!

I have the documents from Premier's Office with AHS lawyer stamps, names and signatures on them. This is beyond embarrassing. Anytime anyone uses the phrase "categorically false", everyone knows they're lying. Enough already.

Alberta Premier's Correspondence Unit is lying and only making the situation worse.

I call on Premier ABDanielleSmith to launch a formal investigation into AHS lawfare against my family - where AHS used leaked UCP government documents (AHS lawyers signed their names on them and filed them as sworn Affidavits) and misused millions of Alberta taxpayer dollars for a criminal purpose.

AHS has wasted over $10 million in legal fees persecuting my family - that money should have gone to treat cancer patients instead, since Alberta has some of the worst Cancer Care anywhere in the world and Cancer patients are dying without even being seen by AHS.

I also suggest the Premier's Chief of Staff and Communications Staff resign now, and accept responsibility for this huge mess.

Someone should find out who leaked confidential government documents to AHS and then fire the Premier's Office Staffers who can't be trusted with even the most basic security measures.

This will turn into an International Scandal, because the world is watching.

AHS lawyers had fun terrorizing and torturing my family for 9 years, most of which my family suffered in silence because I had no social media following.

Those days are gone, and AHS will be brought to Justice in front of the entire world.