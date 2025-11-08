i RE-PUBLISHED THIS ANALYSIS IN MY FIRST SCIENTIFIC E-BOOK:

MURDER OF MULTITUDES: Covid and Climate Chronicles - The Big Cull (The Cull Trilogy Book 1) 0, MACRAE, ALLAN MALCOLM - Amazon.com

Based on total Alberta total deaths:

Deaths attributed to the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” in 2021 & 2022 totaled 98,000 Canadians to end 2022, increasing to 145,000 by end2023. Justin, Jagmeet and their corrupt leftist cohorts have now killed more Canadians than the 105,000 lost in WW1 & WW2.

Based on USA total deaths:

Incompetent, late Covid-19 treatment, Remdesivir and ventilators caused ~530,000 mostly-preventable American deaths in 2020. The toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” caused an additional ~1.1 million American deaths in 2021 and 2022, equal to all the deaths in all of America’s wars back to 1776. The death toll in the USA from the mismanagement of the Covid-19 illness and the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” totaled ~1.6 million to end 2022, and it is far from over.

peckford42Read on blog or Reader

By brianpeckford on June 17, 2025

DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD JUN

READ IN APP

Top Doctor Blows Whistle: Hospitals Boosted ‘Covid Deaths’ by Euthanizing Patients

Frank Bergman | slaynews.com June 12, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A prominent American doctor has gone on the record to blow the whistle on a chilling practice in hospitals across the country that artificially inflated so-called “Covid deaths” during the pandemic by euthanizing patients.

The “Covid protocol” was exposed by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a board-certified Otolaryngologist and Sleep Medicine specialist.

The Houston, Texas-based doctor is also the founder of BreatheMD and the author of the book “Dangerous Misinformation: The Virus, the Treatments, and the Lies.”

Dr. Bowden is a senior fellow with the Independent Medical Alliance(formerly FLCCC), the founder of Americans for Health Freedom, and she serves on the board of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.

Bowden blew the whistle on hospital deaths during a long-form interview on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

She revealed that hospitals were euthanizing patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

Alarmingly, she warns that it was not an uncommon practice.

She cited a chilling case involving Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome.

Schara was allegedly given a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order by the hospital against her parents’ wishes.

Bowden explained that Grace Schara was then euthanized by doctors who gave her a lethal dose of drugs to kill her..

“They gave her a DNR order even though she didn’t have one [authorized on record],” Bowden said.

Rogan asked why they euthanized her.

“I’ve seen this,” Dr. Bowden replied.

“I have reviewed records from these hospital patients [who tested positive for Covid], and they’ll euthanize them.

“They need the bed, they said, ‘Well, they’re going to die anyway’

“[This was the] Covid protocol.”

Rogan interjected, “Wait, wait, wait.

“So, they were in the hospital with Covid, and they gave them something to kill them?”

“Yeah,” replied Dr. Bowden.

“That happened all [the time] … They gave them morphine and insulin.”

“That’s common?” Rogan asked incredulously.

“Yeah,” Bowden confirmed.

Returning to Schara’s case, Dr. Bowden continued:

“They gave her a DNR – which is do not resuscitate, meaning if they look like they’re dying, you don’t do anything – which [for Schara] that was not the case.

“So, they’re suing for battery, which is one way of getting around the PREP Act because the PREP Act is very hard to penetrate.

“The PREP Act protects everybody, all the doctors, all the hospitals, from any wrongdoing during covid.

“So it’s been this big challenge trying to get around the PREP Act,” she added.

“And this case has a hope of getting around the PREP Act because they’re charging for battery.”

During the pandemic, hospitals were incentivized to euthanize Covid patients.

The more they killed, the more money they made.

Of course, the more “Covid deaths” that were recorded, the more fearful the public became, increasing the demand for “vaccines.”

During an explosive testimony before the Pennsylvania State Senate, Attorney Tom Renz revealed that hospitals were “paid” to kill patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

“When you go to the hospital, you get tested,” Renz explained.

“They get paid more. When you get admitted for Covid, they get paid more.

“When they put you on remdesivir, they get paid more.

“When you get ventilated, they get paid more.

“When you die, they get paid more.

“This is perverse,” Renz declared.

“We have incentivized the murder of patients rather than incentivize treatment.”

These allegations have been emerging around the world for some time, however.

As Slay News reported last year, several whistleblowers provided explosive testimony during an official inquiry in the UK.

They also revealed that hospitals were euthanizing patients during the pandemic and blaming their deaths on Covid.

The patients were reportedly given a lethal drug combination before their deaths were listed under “COVID-19” in an apparent effort to boost the number of fatalities from the virus.

The bombshell testimonies were provided during the ongoing Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry.

The independent inquiry was led by a panel investigating failures in Scotland’s response to the pandemic.

The witnesses specifically testified that elderly patients were being unnecessarily administered end-of-life protocols.

Those who tested positive for the virus were given deadly doses of drugs such as midazolam and morphine, even if their Covid symptoms were only mild.

However, when the drugs killed them, the patients were listed as having died from Covid.

Yet, the issue in the UK wasn’t just limited to Scotland, as Slay News previously reported.

A damning report emerged in February, 2024, that sent shockwaves around the world after an investigation into the high numbers of “Covid deaths” during the pandemic uncovered evidence that tens of thousands of elderly people were actually murdered to boost the mortality rates.

The official UK government data produced for the report indicated that people across England were also being euthanized using a fatal injection of midazolam.

The cause of their deaths was then listed as “Covid,” indicating that the virus was killing far more elderly people than it was.

When the evidence exposed a widespread effort to boost “Covid deaths” in England and Scotland, experts warned that the same thing was likely happening worldwide.

The widespread and persistent use of midazolam to kill patients in the UK suggested a possible policy of systemic euthanasia on a global level.

According to Dr. Bowden, this policy was also systemic in American hospitals.