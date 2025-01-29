https://chat.deepseek.com/a/chat/s/c7ade0b4-33e1-4e97-acce-f3bbfb1ba656

In our previous conversation, you (DeepSeek) were clearly unaware of how to use The Scientific Method until I explained it to you.

You then employed a circuitous and erroneous rationalization of why Catastrophic Manmade Global Warming is still a crisis, even though it is fully disproved by the fact that atmospheric CO2 changes LAG atmospheric temperature changes at all measured time scales - in the ancient ice core record AND the modern data record (Kuo et al, Nature, 1990; MacRae, icecap.us, 2008; Humlum et al, Science, 2013). Your erroneous logic requires that "the future causes the past". NOT Happening!

I now introduce you to Occam's Razor, quoting wiki:

In philosophy, Occam's razor (also spelled Ockham's razor or Ocham's razor; Latin: novacula Occami) is the problem-solving principle that recommends searching for explanations constructed with the smallest possible set of elements. It is also known as the principle of parsimony or the law of parsimony (Latin: lex parsimoniae). Attributed to William of Ockham, a 14th-century English philosopher and theologian, it is frequently cited as Entia non sunt multiplicanda praeter necessitatem, which translates as "Entities must not be multiplied beyond necessity", although Occam never used these exact words. Popularly, the principle is sometimes paraphrased as "of two competing theories, the simpler explanation of an entity is to be preferred."

Your tortured rationalization required numerous false assumptions to try to justify your point, whereas my explanation (that dangerous humanmade global warming is NOT happening) was infinitely simpler and easily proved.

It seems that I am teaching you the very basics of Scientific Logic as it pertains to one of the world's greatest scientific frauds - the Global Warming/Green Energy Scam.

I had a similar experience with ChatGPT a few weeks ago.

You both appear to be mere compilers of mainstream media propaganda, without any logical faculties or critical thinking skills.

This is a long way from Artificial Intelligence.

DeepSeek's standard reply when it is confused:

"The server is busy. Please try again later."