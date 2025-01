Nicolas Hulscher, MPH Jan 07, 2025

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study titled, Fluoride Exposure and Children’s IQ Scores: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis, was just published in JAMA Pediatrics:

Findings - Despite differences in exposure and outcome measures and risk of bias across studies, and when using group-level and individual-level exposure estimates, this systematic review and meta-analysis of 74 cross-sectional and prospective cohort studies found significant inverse associations between fluoride exposure and children’s IQ scores. For fluoride measured in water, associations remained inverse when exposed groups were restricted to less than 4 mg/L or less than 2 mg/L but not when restricted to less than 1.5 mg/L; for fluoride measured in urine, associations remained inverse at less than 4 mg/L, less than 2 mg/L, and less than 1.5 mg/L; and among the subset of low risk-of-bias studies, there were inverse associations when exposed groups were restricted to less than 4 mg/L, less than 2 mg/L, and less than 1.5 mg/L for analyses of fluoride measured both in water and in urine.

In simple terms, here’s what the study found:

A few months ago, I summarized the deleterious effects of excess fluoride consumption and recommended policy that would enforce physical removal of unsafe levels:

The U.S. uses fluoride derived from industrial byproducts for water fluoridation: “Three chemicals are used to fluoridate drinking water in the U.S: sodium fluoride (NaF); sodium fluorosilicate (Na2SiF6); and fluorosilicic acid (H2SiF6). Fluorosilicic acid is a byproduct of the manufacture of phosphate fertilizer. It is recovered as a vapor, which ensures a high degree of purity. Both sodium fluoride and sodium fluorosilicate are made from fluorosilicic acid recovered in this manner. Sodium fluorosilicate is created by neutralizing fluorosilicic acid with caustic soda, itself a water treatment chemical. Sodium fluoride is created by neutralizing fluorosilicic acid with sodium chloride, common salt.”

Various deleterious health outcomes can occur if water fluoride concentration is above 1.5 mg/L (within the CDC’s safety standard). Kumar et al summarized the major adverse health effects on human beings due to the ingestion of excess fluoride through drinking water (above 1.5 mg/L):

The narrow range between fluoride concentrations that provide purported benefits (0.7 mg/L) and those that pose risks (>1.5 mg/L) presents concerns, especially if fluctuations in concentration occur.

Fluoride is naturally present in the environment and most natural water sources, including bottled waters, and thus can’t be completely removed from the water supply. Some bottled water manufacturers artificially add fluoride to their water or source their water from fluoridated public water systems. Approximately 42% of American children are drinking bottled waters. Johnson and DeBiase found that 95% of the bottled water analyzed (n=65) did not label fluoride content. If there is meaningful public health policy on fluoride, the bottled water industry will have to be properly managed with respect to accurate fluoride testing and labelling.