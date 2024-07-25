This morning 26July2024 I emailed this note to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, all Alberta MLA’s and (mostly bought) media.

More DADZ government (Dumb As Dog Zhit!)

After the deadly Slave Lake fire, I proposed that all Alberta towns in the boreal forest should have a 1-mile fire break around the town - this should be developed as Parkland, with bicycle paths and hiking trails, occasional trees and recreation areas. Nothing was done, even after the deadly Ft McMurray fire years later. Now much of the Crown Jewel of Alberta, Jasper is gone.

What idiot leaves standing forest right up to the edge of the towns?

- Any idiot Alberta politician.

As a layman, I ask these questions:

How is it that in recent decades, the air quality in Alberta has significantly deteriorated due to increased forest fires? What has changed that could have caused this air quality deterioration? How does this tie into the big political picture in Alberta?

My hypothesis:

1. In recent years, the Greens have been setting forest fires across Canada to bolster their false narrative about “Climate Change” These is ample evidence that this is true,

2. In recent years, there has been a complete absence of competent Forest Management, specifically the clearing of underbrush that allows fires to start and spread. Again, the Greens can be blamed for much of this negligence.

3. Despite ample evidence of the need, there has been no attempt to provide fire breaks around Alberta towns, We have lost Slave Lake, much of Ft McMurray, and now Jasper. Alberta politicians are too busy socializing, doing nothing of value, and have demonstrated the ability to only cause great harm - specifically their blind allegiance to the Climate and Covid scams. Imbeciles and criminals! They all belong in jail!