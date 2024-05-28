Most or all of our politicians are so ignorant they should not even voice the word ENERGY, let alone formulate Energy Policy,

ALLAN MACRAE

A decade ago the Harper government were seeking input for their new Budget. I wrote them through my Calgary Centre MP and recommended a 100% CCA rate for manufacturing, to revitalize the Quebec and Ontario economies They then decided on a 50% CCA rate for manufacturing, which was not nearly as good as 100% but better than nothing.

My vision was that IF Canadian provinces could hold the line on electricity costs, we could attract a significant share of the world-class German manufacturing industry that was even then being driven out of Germany by excessive power costs, due to the Climate scam.

Germany and Britain were rapidly making electricity unaffordable due to the installation of excessive amounts of intermittent wind power.

Unfortunately, most of our Canadian politicians were almost-as-stupid as the Germans and Brits, and took costly, foolish steps to install excessive wind power, driving up our electricity costs and making us less globally competitive.

IF we could punch the UNDO button on Alberta Electricity Deregulation and return our grid to it’s 1990’s counterpart, with power costs just 10% or 20% of our current Alberta rates, we could have attracted a significant portion of Germany’s world-class manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure.

That result would comprise hundreds of billions of capital invested in Canadian manufacturing and a major revitalization of that industry.

That is the lost opportunity cost when you have imbecilic politicians who have no scientific skills but think they can drive energy policy.

I sent this open letter 11 years ago to Britain’s climate czar - she was far too stupid to listen. Now it has all happened, just as predicted. [Insert strong expletive here].

AN OPEN LETTER TO BARONESS VERMA, BRITISH UNDERSECRETARY FOR ENERGY

By Allan MacRae, October 31, 2013

[excerpt]

So here is my real concern:

IF the Sun does indeed drive temperature, as I suspect, Baroness Verma, then you and your colleagues on both sides of the House may have brewed the perfect storm.

You are claiming that global cooling will NOT happen, AND you have crippled your energy systems with excessive reliance on ineffective grid-connected “green energy” schemes.

I suggest that global cooling probably WILL happen within the next decade or sooner, and Britain will get colder.

I also suggest that the IPCC and the Met Office have NO track record of successful prediction (or “projection”) of global temperature and thus have no scientific credibility.

I suggest that winter deaths will increase in the UK as cooling progresses.

I suggest that Excess Winter Mortality, the British rate of which is about double the rate in the Scandinavian countries, should provide an estimate of this unfolding tragedy. MacRae’s 2013 Open Letter was verified in 2021, with extreme cold winter forecasts and a green-energy-crippled electrical grid in Britain and Germany:

EUROPE IS SWITCHING BACK TO COAL TO SURVIVE BLEAK WINTER

GWPF International September 25, 2021

[excerpt]

The European energy crisis deepened in 2022, especially in Britain and German which over-relied on intermittent wind power generation.

ADDENDUM

THE CLIMATE SCAM - PROOF

Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" scam

"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in CO2. You can't say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard in the public."



Thomas Sowell is correct. Temperature goes up first and CO2 follows. True in the ice core record with a lag of -800 years, and true in the modern record with a lag of -nine months.

Proof: MacRae 2008, Humlum 2013, Kuo 1990. “The Climate Scam”, Allan MacRae, Amazon, B0CK1ZZY7T

This incontrovertible reality has been known and well-publicized since my Jan2008 paper published on icecap.us

Humlum et al independently published a similar observation in Science in 2013. Kuo et al made a similar observation in Nature in 1990. The remarkable corruption of the climate scammers has been to suppress and vilify this vital information for more than three decades.

Our politicians have been willfully obtuse on this subject, probably because they have been well-bribed to go along with the climate/global warming scam. They have squandered trillions of dollars of scarce global resources, and destroyed the lives of hundreds of millions, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa, by denying them access to cheap, abundant fossil fuel energy. Their malfeasance constitutes crimes against humanity, worthy of life imprisonment.

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary