A Ban On All mRNA and DNA Vaccines and Treatments Is Long Overdue!

The State of Florida has already done so.

I correctly warned the public in writing on 21Mar2020 that the Covid-19 Lockdowns were destructive and unjustified.

On 8Jan2021 I correctly advised every Alberta MLA to NOT deploy the Covid-19 “vaccines”, because the high-risk/low reward equation was all-wrong.

Our idiot politicians and uber-corrupt health authorities should have listened - my track record of major achievements vastly exceeds that of all of them. I only publish when I am certain; when the data is incontrovertible.

Now, our corrupt politicians and health authorities are stone-walling, refusing to admit the truth - that their vaccine mandates made them the greatest killers of Canadians of all time. This is no longer incompetence - it is now medical murder!

The level of corruption and bribes must be enormous - the guilty must know by now what they have done. No rational person or group could be this utterly obtuse, this wrong for this long.

We need Nuremberg 2.0 for the Guilty: Military tribunals, hangings and firing squads!

We need Nuremberg 2.0 now!

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary

Now is the Time for a Ban on all mRNA and DNA Vaccines and Treatments

Moderna MUST NOT Be Allowed to Market Its mRNA Heart Attack "Shots"

Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin Jan 29, 2023



https://gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/now-is-the-time-for-a-ban-on-all

Blood money—noun–1: money obtained at the cost of another’s life.

Moderna has just announced that they are doing clinical trials on their new mRNA heart attack shot that is delivered directly into the damaged heart muscle. This is despite the fact that mRNA/DNA treatments and platforms have never been approved except for emergency use, and since the pandemic is declared over, the emergency use is supposed to automatically cease.