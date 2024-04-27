Allan’s Newsletter

Allan MacRae
Apr 27, 2024

QUESTION FOR LAWRENCE AND OTHERS:

HOW MANY, IF ANY, OF THE COVID-19 "VARIANTS" WERE NATURALLY-EVOLVED AND HOW MANY WERE LAB-CREATED AND WHICH ONES? EXPLAIN YOUR OPINION.

Allan MacRae
Apr 27, 2024Edited

Reply to AT - thank you for your thoughts.

Following is an excerpt of my email to governments and media on 8Jan2021. This is what I KNEW just before the Covid-19 "vaccines' were deployed. Based on what we knew than, I would not change one word.

I am Covid-19 unvaxxed, and finally caught the Covid-19 illness on 15Nov2023. I took 12mg/day Ivermectin for two days prior and for days thereafter, and was very sick for one day - it was unlike any cold I ever had - I was very dizzy and disoriented for weeks thereafter and recovered slowly.

I say Covid-19 is NOT a common cold virus,, it is different, and manmade.

From: Allan MacRae

Sent: January-08-21 12:59 AM

To: health.minister@gov.ab.ca; education.minister@gov.ab.ca; 'minister.energy@gov.ab.ca'; premier@gov.ab.ca

Subject: END HARMFUL LOCKDOWNS NOW - 31 - COVID-19 mRNA VACCINES (PFIZER AND MODERNA) ARE HIGH-RISK – UNKNOWN FUTURE SIDE-EFFECTS

Hon. Shandro, Tyler

Minister of Health

health.minister@gov.ab.ca

Hon. Adriana LaGrange

Minister of Education

education.minister@gov.ab.ca

Hon. Sonya Savage

Minister of Energy

minister.energy@gov.ab.ca

Hon. Jason Kenney

Premier of Alberta

premier@gov.ab.ca

Cc: Canadian and USA media and politicians

Subject: END HARMFUL LOCKDOWNS NOW - 31 - COVID-19 mRNA VACCINES (PFIZER AND MODERNA) ARE HIGH-RISK – UNKNOWN FUTURE SIDE-EFFECTS

SUMMARY AND RECOMMENDATIONS RE COVID-19 – IMPORTANT!

• There is no real Covid-19 pandemic. Covid-19 was only dangerous to the very elderly and infirm, and is similar in average mortality to other seasonal flu’s of recent decades.

• The Covid-19 PCR test is not fit-for-purpose and provides many false positives. Routine testing of asymptomatic people is a waste of resources and drives erroneous policies including lockdowns.

• The Covid-19 lockdowns were never effective or justified. Harm done by the lockdowns exceeds by 10 to 100 times the harm from Covid-19. End all lockdowns now and do not lockdown again.

• Simple, inexpensive treatments are known to save lives – Vitamin D, Ivermectin etc. Why are these treatments not being widely recommended and implemented by Alberta authorities?

• The increase in deaths of the elderly in Winter is a well-established seasonal phenomenon. “Excess Winter Deaths” in the four Winter months routinely average about 100,000 per year in the USA and about 10,000 per year in Canada, as described on our 2015 summary of Excess Winter Mortality that includes the landmark Lancet study.

• NNB:

The Covid-19 vaccine developments were rushed and are not proven safe or effective and should NOT be taken, especially by the low-risk population - those under-65 or recovered from Covid-19. The two experimental Covid-19 vaccines that contain mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) are especially risky – due to unknown future side-effects, the risk-to-reward is far too high for the low-risk group.

_______________________________________________

