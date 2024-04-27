Summary:

Total Excess Deaths in Japan in 2022: 115,000



Total Excess Deaths in Canada in 2021,2022 & 2023: 145,000

Total Excess Deaths in Canada in 2021 & 2022: 98,000

Total Excess Deaths in Canada in 2022 est.: 49,000

All these Excess Deaths are attributed to the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines”.

Population of Japan in 2022: 123.95 million

Population of Canada in 2022: 38.93 million

Total Excess Deaths in Japan in 2022: 115,000/123.95 = 928/million

Total Excess Deaths in Canada in 2022: 49,000/38.93 = 1259/million

Total Excess Deaths in Japan and Canada in 2022: average 1007/million



Both countries have similar results and the weighted average is

~1000 Excess Deaths in 2022/million population attributed to the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines”.

~3000 Excess Deaths/million from 2021 to 2023 inclusive caused by the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines”, increasing every day.

The total deaths in the Western world caused by the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” now totals about 20 million, increasing every day.

Billions more are vax-injured, and will never be healthy again.

THE AUTHORITIES WERE WARNED BY ME AND A FEW OTHERS!

THEY KNEW! THIS WAS THEIR PLAN FROM THE BEGINNING.

MURDER OF MULTITUDES! WE NEED NUREMBERG 2.0 NOW!

MILITARY TRIBUBALS, HANGINGS, FIRING SQUADS!



Excess Deaths in Japan Hit 115,000 Following 3rd COVID Shot; New Study Explains Why

By Joe Wang 4/22/2024

https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/joe-wang-japans-excess-deaths-hit-115000-following-3rd-covid-shot-new-study-explains-why-5634129

[excerpt]

A new study on harms resulting from the COVID vaccine was published on April 8 in the U.S.-based peer-reviewed medical science journal Cureus. It represents the largest study to date on adverse effects of the COVID vaccine, and the results are shocking, to put it mildly.

In the study, titled “Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan,” five Japanese scientists used an entire dataset of the country’s 123 million population (Japan has the highest vaccination rate in the world) to study excess cancer mortalities coinciding with mass COVID vaccination.

The authors also provide a sound explanation as to why these deaths occurred after the mRNA injection.

As a former vaccine researcher, I read the Cureus article with great interest. My fellow Epoch Times columnist, Megan Redshaw, has written an excellent article on this study. Here, I would like to highlight some points that I think are worth reiterating.

Excess Deaths Following the Third Shot

The study shows there were 1,568,961 total deaths in Japan in 2022. About 1,453,162 deaths were expected based on statistical predictions using pre-pandemic information, which means there were 115,799 excess deaths in 2022.

The 115,799 “age-adjusted excess number of deaths” in 2022 occurred after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third dose of COVID vaccine.

Based on Japan’s Ministry of Health data, I calculated that there were 39,060 COVID deaths reported in 2022. So, the majority of Japan’s excess deaths in 2022 were not caused by COVID infection, but rather are strongly associated with the vaccination.

[Allan’s note: This is faulty logic. We cannot trust any of the reported numbers of Covid-virus deaths. In Alberta, there were NO excess deaths past 1July2020, which means that nobody died of Covid who would not have died of other causes, through this date. Many governments greatly exaggerated the number of Covid deaths.]

Harm Done by the Vaccine, Not the Virus

The study shows that in 2020, after COVID-19 began to spread in Japan but before vaccination was available, the age-adjusted number of deaths was 28,000 fewer than what was predicted. And in 2021, as the virus continued and there was limited COVID-19 vaccination (it started in February), there were 25,000 more deaths than what was predicted.

Based on the number of excess deaths in 2022, the Japanese scientists concluded: “Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine.” “These particularly marked increases in mortality rates of these ERα-sensitive cancers may be attributable to several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination rather than COVID-19 infection itself or reduced cancer care due to the lockdown,” the authors wrote.

In plain English, this study revealed the mRNA COVID jab is likely the cause of the extra deaths that occurred in Japan.

In 2020, humanity was again violently assaulted, this time by the Covid-19 Lockdowns and “Vaccines” scam. I correctly called this scam in Feb2020, within the first month of its public existence, and published on 21Mar2020:

21March2020

“LET’S CONSIDER AN ALTERNATIVE APPROACH:

Isolate Protect people over sixty-five and those with poor immune systems and return to business-as-usual for people under sixty-five.

This will allow “herd immunity” to develop much sooner and older people will thus be more protected AND THE ECONOMY WON’T CRASH.”

Six months later world experts published the same recommendations in the Great Barrington Declaration.

On 8Jan2021 I wrote government representatives and media and strongly advised:



”The Covid-19 vaccine developments were rushed and are not proven safe or effective and should NOT be taken, especially by the low-risk population - those under-65 or recovered from Covid-19. The two experimental Covid-19 vaccines that contain mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) are especially risky – due to unknown future side-effects, the risk-to-reward is far too high for the low-risk group.”

Two years later the Surgeon General of Florida made the same recommendation.

I first published this graph in 2021 – IMPORTANT: there was no major increase in Total Deaths in Alberta to 1Jul2020, the end of the first Covid-19 flu season. That means NO real pandemic!



Total Deaths are typically much greater in the Winter flu season every year.

The reason there was NO significant total death increase in Alberta in the 12 months from 1Jul2019 to 30Jun2020, the first “Covid-19 flu year”, was because competent Alberta physicians practiced early treatment. Pre-Covid 2017-2018 was a worse flu-year than Covid flu-year 2019-2020 for total deaths. This proves that the Covid-19 illness was not a dangerous plague, was not fatal to the general population and the panicked over-reaction to Covid-19 was wrong, and needlessly cost trillions of dollars and millions of lives.

NO EXCESS DEATHS MEANS NO REAL DANGEROUS COVID-19 PANDEMIC!

The Covid-19 “vaccines” were deployed in Alberta in Jan2021. There was a large increase in total deaths for all ages AFTER the toxic Covid-19 injections were deployed.

The big increase in Total Deaths happened by 1H2021 and was caused by the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines”. There is credible evidence that this carnage was not an error, but was known to insiders in advance.

Based on total Alberta total deaths:

Deaths attributed to the toxic Covid-19 “vaccines” in 2021 & 2022 totaled 98,000 Canadians to end 2022, increasing to 145,000 by end2023. Justin, Jagmeet and their corrupt leftist cohorts have now killed more Canadians than the 105,000 lost in WW1 & WW2.