My Note to Premier Danielle Smith:

Dr William Makis has mostly given up on you. It appears you have followed the Jason Kenney path: Talk tough to get elected but then do nothing of substance.

Alberta is riddled with criminal corruption at Alberta Health Services and the College of Physicians and Surgeons. Are you afraid to do anything to solve the crisis? Why?

Courage is not easy - it is rare and it is difficult - especially when the threats are real.

In 2016 as an uninvolved citizen, I caused the shut-down the Mazeppa sour gas project, a few weeks or months before a probable sour gas leak that could have killed half the population of Calgary - about 600,000 people at that time.

The government’s punishment against the project owners was one of the most severe in Alberta history.

The foreign gangsters who owned the Mazeppa project were indeed scary - everyone at the project was afraid to report them, and my informant was so terrified that he drank himself to death. I had to take major safety precautions for myself and my family for several years after the event. But all but one of us survived. [RIP “Peter Jones”]

So I am urging you to find your courage, to gather support within the best people in the Alberta UCP, and start to take meaningful action against the criminals at AHS, the College of Physicians and elsewhere. The Alberta government is riddled with corruption and incompetence, much of it a holdover from the NDP’s appointment of corrupt extremists who still remain in power. Jason Kenney left most of these extremists in place. It’s long past time to clean up the shop.



The next few months will tell Albertans if we made a mistake electing you as our Premier. I wish you courage and judgement.

Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary