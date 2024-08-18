Share this post~14,000 BRITS ARE VAX-INJURED. MORE LIES - COVID-19 VAX WHITEWASH BY THE BRITISH GOVERNMENTallanmacrae.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther~14,000 BRITS ARE VAX-INJURED. MORE LIES - COVID-19 VAX WHITEWASH BY THE BRITISH GOVERNMENTBased on total England and Wales deaths, I calculated total British Covid-19 vax-caused deaths in 2021 and 2022 of 172,000. That UK death toll would have increased to over ~250,000 by end 2023.Allan MacRaeAug 18, 2024∙ Paid3Share this post~14,000 BRITS ARE VAX-INJURED. MORE LIES - COVID-19 VAX WHITEWASH BY THE BRITISH GOVERNMENTallanmacrae.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareAlmost 14,000 People in Britain Are Seeking Compensation, Saying Covid Vaccines Left Them DisabledThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in